Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4%

DVN stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.