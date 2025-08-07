Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,060

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,010 ($26.85) to GBX 2,060 ($27.52) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.06) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($31.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,458.67 ($32.84).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 1,983.50 ($26.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 1,797 ($24.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,677 ($35.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,919.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,068.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($26.12) per share, with a total value of £6,549.25 ($8,748.66). Insiders have bought a total of 981 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

