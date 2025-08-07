Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.5909.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.45. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

