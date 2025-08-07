Digimarc (DMRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $260.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.46. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digimarc stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 915.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.32% of Digimarc worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Articles

