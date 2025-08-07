Docebo (DCBO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Docebo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DCBO opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. Docebo has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Docebo stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 467.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Docebo worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

