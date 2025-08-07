DraftKings Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 76,576 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately72% compared to the typical daily volume of 44,578 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,627 shares of company stock worth $20,843,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

