Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.6923.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.