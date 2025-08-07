Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3824594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 167.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 7.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

