Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.4286.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Energizer

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Energizer by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 967.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. Energizer has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

