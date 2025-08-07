Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 11th

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 11th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 8th.

Energous Stock Down 32.6%

WATT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.73. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.78. Energous had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energous to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Energous

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energous at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

Featured Stories

