Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,572 shares of company stock valued at $472,667. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

