EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 590.0%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,166,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,361.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 366,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 341,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 331,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

