Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ameresco Q3 Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

