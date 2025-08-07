Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.29.
Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.
