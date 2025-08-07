Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $90.82 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,297 and have sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

