Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EXR opened at $138.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.