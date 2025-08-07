Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 828,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

