Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.01. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

