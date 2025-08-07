Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 648 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

