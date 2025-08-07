Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

