Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 388.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,707.10. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNH. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

