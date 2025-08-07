Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $614,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,798.12. The trade was a 65.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830,629 shares of company stock worth $438,930,436. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.