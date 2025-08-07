Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $36,751,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Post by 10,001.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,576,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Post’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

