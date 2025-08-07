Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

