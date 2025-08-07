Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

NYSE:TNET opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

