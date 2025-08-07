Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,074.75. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGI. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

