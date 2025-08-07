Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,851 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

