Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 194 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $7,663,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price target on MasTec in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.24.

View Our Latest Report on MasTec

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.