Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 54.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Blackbaud by 80.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $689,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,706.52. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

