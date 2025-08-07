Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

