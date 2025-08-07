Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $9,710,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,724,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

