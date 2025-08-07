Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) versus Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Head to Head Analysis

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 0 2 3.33 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $16.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $146.15 million 4.93 $78.29 million $2.34 8.87 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 3.61 $116.32 million $1.87 8.61

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Fidus Investment pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 52.59% 11.48% 6.43% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 44.83% 12.42% 5.63%

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

