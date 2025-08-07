Financial Comparison: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) versus Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) and Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nabtesco and Wabtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wabtec 0 2 5 0 2.71

Wabtec has a consensus price target of $221.7143, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Wabtec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.7% of Wabtec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabtec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nabtesco and Wabtec”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.14 billion 0.89 $66.79 million $0.78 20.26 Wabtec $10.39 billion 3.10 $1.06 billion $6.70 28.12

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco. Nabtesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wabtec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Wabtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 3.35% 5.01% 3.24% Wabtec 10.92% 13.65% 7.41%

Summary

Wabtec beats Nabtesco on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

