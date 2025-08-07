Financial Contrast: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) vs. Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Equatorial Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.0736 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Equatorial Energia pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equatorial Energia and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A $0.2481 24.26 Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.05 $273.10 million $3.97 15.05

This table compares Equatorial Energia and Black Hills”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Equatorial Energia. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equatorial Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equatorial Energia and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equatorial Energia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Hills 0 1 1 0 2.50

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Equatorial Energia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Equatorial Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Hills beats Equatorial Energia on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Free Report)

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants. It also distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; and 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers. In addition, the company distributes electric energy to 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers. Equatorial Energia S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Brasília, Brazil.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

