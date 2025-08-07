First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $2,291.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,291.1667.

Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Barclays cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,848.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,930.05. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,926 shares in the company, valued at $211,541,610. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $149,963,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,785 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

