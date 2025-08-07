First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 419,858 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 189.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 346,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 304,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 350,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 239,803 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.