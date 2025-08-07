Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – August 5th

Get alerts:

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Celsius, Paychex, Planet Fitness, and Garmin are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health, exercise, and wellness—such as makers of gym equipment, operators of fitness centers, or providers of digital workout platforms. Investors in fitness stocks aim to capitalize on growing consumer interest in physical well-being, but these stocks can also be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.92. 41,853,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,963,340. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.07. 2,794,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $191.44 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.57.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,575. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 7,554,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,117. Paychex has a one year low of $122.07 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.60.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,623. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

NYSE GRMN traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 841,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.02. Garmin has a 52-week low of $160.81 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

