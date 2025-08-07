FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Short Interest Update

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,300 shares, agrowthof133.6% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $20,838,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 160,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 230.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,663 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TDTF stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

