Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FHTX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:FHTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHTX. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

