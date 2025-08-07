Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.82.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2%

About Fortis

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The firm has a market cap of C$34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$57.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.87.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

