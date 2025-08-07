Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.82.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2%

About Fortis

FTS opened at C$69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$57.98 and a 52 week high of C$70.96.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

