Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Fortrea Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $6.58 on Monday. Fortrea has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $595.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 29.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

