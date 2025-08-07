Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (BATS:IQM) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (BATS:IQM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.69% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000.

Shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

The Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (IQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equity securities of companies that are relevant to intelligent machines. IQM was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

