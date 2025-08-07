Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 398183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

