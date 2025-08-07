Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 398183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.
BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.
The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
