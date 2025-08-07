Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

