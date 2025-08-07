Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.90. Frontier Group shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 670,647 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.92 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

