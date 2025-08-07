FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ARWR Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.