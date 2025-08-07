FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BTSG Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ FY2029 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

BTSG stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,184,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,754,892.75. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock valued at $337,025,856. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

