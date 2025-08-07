FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enovix Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enovix in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Enovix’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised Enovix to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 103.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

