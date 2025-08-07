FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Increased by Analyst

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 537.92% and a negative net margin of 344.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

